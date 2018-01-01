Lawton Ursrey is product marketing manager of Sage One, an online accounting application for small businesses, and founder of Indie Peace, an organic cotton apparel brand that’s grown and sewn in the U.S.
Entrepreneurs
Looking Back: 5 Entrepreneurs Divulge What They'd Change and Keep the Same
There is no manual for entrepreneurs, resulting in a lot of mistakes and mishaps. Five entrepreneurs open up to us about the lessons they learned along their journey.
How To
10 Tips on How to Be a Better Entrepreneur in 2014
From taking an improv class to learning how to play tag, here are a few pointers on how entrepreneurs can put their best foot forward this year.