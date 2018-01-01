Len Middleton and Peter Adriaens

Len Middleton and Peter Adriaens

Adjunct Professor and Professor

Len Middleton is an adjunct professor of corporate strategy, international business and entrepreneurship at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He is also a board member of the Samuel Zell and Robert H. Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies. Follow him at @zelllurie

Dr. Adriaens is professor of civil and environmental engineering, and professor of entrepreneurship and strategy in the Ross School of Business, where he is affiliated with the Zell Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies. Follow him at @padriaens.

More From Len Middleton and Peter Adriaens

The 5 Books Entrepreneurs Should Toss in Their Beach Bags
Project Grow

The 5 Books Entrepreneurs Should Toss in Their Beach Bags

Entrepreneurs work hard all year long to ensure their businesses become successful and stay successful, but everyone needs a break to relax and reflect. Here are some books to take to the beach that won't make you feel too guilty about relaxing.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.