Lisa Hammitt

Lisa Hammitt

Guest Writer
Vice President of Marketing of Salesforce Community Cloud
Lisa Hammitt is a senior software executive with 25 years of industry experience. Most recently, as vice president of marketing of Salesforce Community Cloud, she is spearheading strategy and is charting out industry-led use cases that drive community adoption and reach. Before Salesforce, Hammitt headed mergers and acquisitions in information management and cloud computing at IBM and HP. She received B.A. degrees in economics and French from University of California, Berkeley, and completed graduate coursework in artificial intelligence at Stanford University.

More From Lisa Hammitt

Utilize Technology to Build Intimate Customer Communities
Customer Feedback

Utilize Technology to Build Intimate Customer Communities

The latest developments allow businesses to cut out the middlemen and establish a direct line to the people that matter most.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.