Lisa Hammitt

Guest Writer

Vice President of Marketing of Salesforce Community Cloud

Lisa Hammitt is a senior software executive with 25 years of industry experience. Most recently, as vice president of marketing of Salesforce Community Cloud, she is spearheading strategy and is charting out industry-led use cases that drive community adoption and reach. Before Salesforce, Hammitt headed mergers and acquisitions in information management and cloud computing at IBM and HP. She received B.A. degrees in economics and French from University of California, Berkeley, and completed graduate coursework in artificial intelligence at Stanford University.