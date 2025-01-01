Mac King
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Mac King is the co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Domaine. An experienced founder and innovator, he helped launch the Shopify Plus Partner Program during Shopify’s hypergrowth era. Mac is passionate about combining striking design and seamless functionality for exceptional user experiences.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Business Plans
3 Tactics to Turn One-Time Holiday Shoppers Into Year-Round Buyers
Holiday shoppers bring more than a spike in sales because they arrive with open minds, ready to connect with new brands.