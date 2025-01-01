Mac King

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Mac King is the co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Domaine. An experienced founder and innovator, he helped launch the Shopify Plus Partner Program during Shopify’s hypergrowth era. Mac is passionate about combining striking design and seamless functionality for exceptional user experiences.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Business Plans

3 Tactics to Turn One-Time Holiday Shoppers Into Year-Round Buyers

Holiday shoppers bring more than a spike in sales because they arrive with open minds, ready to connect with new brands.

More Authors You Might Like