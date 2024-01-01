Maria Cho
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Maria Cho is the CEO of Triplebar Bio, Inc. leading an exceptional team in a mission to heal and sustain people and the planet by removing a key bottleneck in the bioeconomy. This is being achieved with a proprietary screening platform to accelerate and innovate food and pharma product discovery
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growing a Business
7 Ways to Scale a Startup Into a Billion-Dollar Business
Here are seven key insights to guide your journey to becoming the next unicorn.