Mark Lipton is a graduate professor of Management at The New School in New York. For over forty years, he has been a trusted adviser to Fortune 500 corporations, think tanks, philanthropies, not-for-profits, and start-ups. His most recent book, Mean Men: The Perversion of America’s Self-Made Man, was released in September, 2017.
Leadership
The Normalization of Mean Leaders: A Recipe for Disaster.
Few people other than venture capitalists see predatory behavior and toxic narcissism as leadership qualities worth investing in.