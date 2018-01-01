Marsha Collier is a Los Angeles-based author, radio personality and educator specializing in technology and selling online. She is the author of eBay for Dummies, Social Media Commerce for Dummies and other books about selling online.
Retail Businesses
3 Tools Ecommerce Retailers Can Use to Boost Efficiency
Online sellers, particularly those on eBay, can benefit from the convenience of tapping a mobile device.
Content Marketing
5 Tips to Creating a Successful Content-Marketing Campaign
Depending on your business goals, you'll need to spend time aligning your company's online brand persona with your customers' needs
Technology
5 eBay Tools You Need to Have
Are you confused by all the tools and features eBay has to offer? Our expert sorts through the myriad options and lists the most important tools for boosting sales.
Technology
Don't Get Suckered by eBay Scams
Our expert explodes the myths behind all those "get rich quick" schemes targeting eBay sellers.
Ouch! The Postal Rates Went Up!
Don't let the new postal rates steal money from your pocket. Our expert tells you how.
Technology
Deciding What to Sell on eBay
Get ahead of the competition with these tips for selling items you know and love.
Hiring Employees for Your eBay Business
Has your growing eBay business taken over your life? Our expert explains the many options you have when it's time to hire help.
Get Your eBay Site Ready for the Holidays
It's not too early to start thinking about the holidays. Here's what you should be doing now to get ready for the holiday sales crunch.
Tools to Help You Grow
With so many tools available to grow your business on eBay, it's tough to tell which ones really help you put the pedal to the metal. Here's our list of must-haves.
Technology
Determining Your Opening Bid on eBay
Increase your eBay profits with this quick guide to pricing your products correctly.
Technology
An Inside Look at eBay Live!
Find out what happened at this year's annual eBay convention from our eBay expert.
What to Expect at eBay Live!
An eBay insider offers tips to help you get the most out of eBay's annual conference.
Technology
What's All the Noise About Surety Bonding?
Put your online auction customers at ease with a service guarantee for your on-sale items.
Technology
Dealing With eBay's New Fee Structure
Our new eBay columnist explains why sellers shouldn't feel thrown by the auction site's recently instituted fee changes.