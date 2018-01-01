Marsha Collier

Marsha Collier

Guest Writer
Author, Radio Personality and Educator

Marsha Collier is a Los Angeles-based author, radio personality and educator specializing in technology and selling online. She is the author of eBay for DummiesSocial Media Commerce for Dummies and other books about selling online.

More From Marsha Collier

3 Tools Ecommerce Retailers Can Use to Boost Efficiency
Retail Businesses

3 Tools Ecommerce Retailers Can Use to Boost Efficiency

Online sellers, particularly those on eBay, can benefit from the convenience of tapping a mobile device.
5 min read
5 Tips to Creating a Successful Content-Marketing Campaign
Content Marketing

5 Tips to Creating a Successful Content-Marketing Campaign

Depending on your business goals, you'll need to spend time aligning your company's online brand persona with your customers' needs
5 min read
5 eBay Tools You Need to Have
Technology

5 eBay Tools You Need to Have

Are you confused by all the tools and features eBay has to offer? Our expert sorts through the myriad options and lists the most important tools for boosting sales.
5 min read
Don't Get Suckered by eBay Scams
Technology

Don't Get Suckered by eBay Scams

Our expert explodes the myths behind all those "get rich quick" schemes targeting eBay sellers.
6 min read
Ouch! The Postal Rates Went Up!

Ouch! The Postal Rates Went Up!

Don't let the new postal rates steal money from your pocket. Our expert tells you how.
4 min read
Deciding What to Sell on eBay
Technology

Deciding What to Sell on eBay

Get ahead of the competition with these tips for selling items you know and love.
6 min read
Hiring Employees for Your eBay Business

Hiring Employees for Your eBay Business

Has your growing eBay business taken over your life? Our expert explains the many options you have when it's time to hire help.
5 min read
Get Your eBay Site Ready for the Holidays

Get Your eBay Site Ready for the Holidays

It's not too early to start thinking about the holidays. Here's what you should be doing now to get ready for the holiday sales crunch.
4 min read
Tools to Help You Grow

Tools to Help You Grow

With so many tools available to grow your business on eBay, it's tough to tell which ones really help you put the pedal to the metal. Here's our list of must-haves.
9 min read
Determining Your Opening Bid on eBay
Technology

Determining Your Opening Bid on eBay

Increase your eBay profits with this quick guide to pricing your products correctly.
5 min read
An Inside Look at eBay Live!
Technology

An Inside Look at eBay Live!

Find out what happened at this year's annual eBay convention from our eBay expert.
5 min read
What to Expect at eBay Live!

What to Expect at eBay Live!

An eBay insider offers tips to help you get the most out of eBay's annual conference.
5 min read
What's All the Noise About Surety Bonding?
Technology

What's All the Noise About Surety Bonding?

Put your online auction customers at ease with a service guarantee for your on-sale items.
5 min read
Dealing With eBay's New Fee Structure
Technology

Dealing With eBay's New Fee Structure

Our new eBay columnist explains why sellers shouldn't feel thrown by the auction site's recently instituted fee changes.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.