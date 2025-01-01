Marthin De Beer
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Marthin De Beer is the founder and CEO of BrightPlan, former executive at Cisco, and has scaled businesses to over $1B in revenue. He leads BrightPlan’s Gen AI-driven financial wellness solution that delivers personalized fiduciary advice to millions of employees in 50 countries around the world.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growing a Business
Here's How Scaling a Business Really Works (It's Not What You Think)
Scaling isn't just about growth. It's about reinvention.