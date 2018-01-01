Martin Zwilling

Guest Writer
Veteran startup mentor, executive, blogger, author, tech professional, and Angel investor.

Martin Zwilling is the founder and CEO of Startup Professionals, a company that provides products and services to startup founders and small business owners. The author of Do You Have What It Takes to Be an Entrepreneur? and Attracting an Angel, he writes a daily blog for entrepreneurs and dispenses advice on the subject of startups.

7 Elements of Company Culture That Ensure Your Business Keeps Improving
Culture

Are you pushing your company into the future or letting it fall behind the times?
4 min read
What's the Difference Between an Advisory Board and a Board of Directors?
Advisors

More importantly, which one do you need for your business?
4 min read
5 Keys to Promoting Accountability in Your Business
Accountability

Start by making sure you are a good role model for your employees to follow.
4 min read
8 Ways to Change Your Thinking From Employee to Owner
Project Grow

Even the best employees can struggle to adjust when they become the boss.
4 min read
8 Reasons to Find Joy in Your Job
Starting a Business

If you can't find fun in your job, it may be time to begin your own business.
4 min read
6 Principles for Personal and Business Success
Success

If you're professionally successful but personally unhappy, you are failing at life.
4 min read
8 Ways To Pivot Your Business To Kickstart Growth
Pivots

Quite the opposite of a move of desperation, a pivot can be an act of liberation, freeing your product or company from your own preconceptions.
4 min read
7 Attributes of An Entrepreneur's Startup Dream Team
Startups

Dream team startups are the work of a diligent entrepreneur who understands strengths and weaknesses.
4 min read
7 Ways to Keep Your Customers Begging for More
Customer Loyalty

Treat every customer like your best friend, rather than another burden.
4 min read
Even Social Entrepreneurs Need Profit to Meet Their Goals
Social Entrepreneurs

Social ventures really need profit, not donations, to survive and prosper.
4 min read
8 Ways to Be Certain You Are Selling Solutions Through the Right Channel
Ready for Anything

No product is so good that people will buy it without ever hearing about it or if they can't find it.
4 min read
Follow These 8 Steps for Your Next Job After a Startup
Entrepreneurs

The challenge for these entrepreneurs is to know when to exit, and how to do it smoothly.
4 min read
Every Startup Gains From An Incubator Or Accelerator
Incubators

Every startup can benefit from the right incubator or accelerator, if they are realistic about their needs.
4 min read
Test Startup Urges As An Intrapreneur, With Caution
Intrapreneurs

Intrapreneurship is a mindset that team members can apply for value in corporations, as well as startups.
4 min read
7 Team Attributes That Can Make Any Idea Come Alive
Growth Strategies

The best startups are highly focused in the initial rollout, but can present an evolving strategy.
4 min read
