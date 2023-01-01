Masha Bucher
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and General Partner
Masha Bucher is the founder and general partner at Day One Ventures. The fund invests in companies with customer-focused cultures and spearheads their communications. They have backed companies like Superhuman, DuckDuckGo, Remote, Truebill, Yumi, DoNotPay, MSCHF, Terran Orbital, Arcadia and others.
Latest
Growing a Business
In a Downturn, It's Not Enough to Have Good Financials — Brand Visibility Is the New Currency.
Visibility has proven to be tied to making more money and being more successful. I've been asked by many founders how they can generate visibility successfully and quickly, so here are my tips.