Matt Peterson

Guest Writer
President & CEO of eFileCabinet

Matt Peterson is the CEO of Lehi, Utah based eFileCabinet, Inc. Founded in 2001, eFileCabinet, Inc. began as a cutting-edge tool to digitally store records in accounting firms. As it grew in popularity, eFileCabinet developed into a full-fledged electronic document management solution designed to help organizations capture, manage and protect their data. 

More From Matt Peterson

4 Ways to Be Accessible and In Control of Your Time
Time Management Tips

4 Ways to Be Accessible and In Control of Your Time

Technology, staff and discipline are necessary to be available while staying on top of the priorities you can't delegate.
4 min read
Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses
Office Tech

Going Paperless Is Still in the Future at Many Businesses

Companies that thing document management systems are still too expensive don't know how much paper files cost.
5 min read
