Serial entrepreneur Maury Hanigan is the founder and CEO of Match-Click. Hanigan started Match-Click to change how companies advertise job openings. Previously, she founded and led Hanigan Consulting for 20 years, counseling Fortune 500 companies on their college recruiting requirements.
Recruiting
How LinkedIn Fundamentally Ruined Recruitment
The world's largest professional network has made it easy for recruiters to contact large numbers of potential job candidates but harder to find the few who are well matched and interested in a new opportunity.