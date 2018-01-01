Melissa Chu

Melissa Chu

Guest Writer
Writer, Entrepreneur, Owner of JumpstartYourDreamLife.com

Melissa Chu writes at JumpstartYourDreamLife.com, where she helps entrepreneurs live better and work towards their goals. For more ideas on achieving success and making an impact, join the newsletter.

Good News From Science: Night Owls Are Smarter and More Creative
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Sleep long and prosper.
5 min read
7 Advantages Being Left-Handed Has Given Me in Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurial Psychology

Society, thankfully, no longer associates us lefties with the devil.
5 min read
Taking the Easy Way Can Be The Best Method for Getting Ahead
Project Grow

If you can get the same results with less work, that's called efficient.
7 min read
You Must Stop Doing These 5 Things to Be Productive
Productivity

Don't confuse being busy with getting results.
6 min read
Jeff Bezos Knows the Difference Between Content and Complacent
Change

If you're happy with your job, count it as a blessing because there is nothing convenient about a restless desire to do something more.
5 min read
How Our Brains Trick Us Into Choosing Instant Gratification Over Long-term Goals
Train your brain

Distractions and emotions can lead us away from where we want to go.
9 min read
To Be More Productive Use the 'Page-Turner' Technique
Productivity

To become more productive, think of your tasks as cliffhangers.
6 min read
5 Psychology-Based Methods to Connect With Your Audience
Entrepreneurial Psychology

Before you can create strategies to connect with people, you need to understand what motivates them.
6 min read
