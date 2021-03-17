Michael Stinziano

Auditor of Franklin County, Ohio

Michael Stinziano is the auditor of Franklin County, Ohio. He previously served as president pro tempore of the Columbus City Council and was an Ohio State Representative from 2011 to 2016.

How Updating a Trade Agreement Will Help Create Jobs in Ohio and Across the U.S.

Updating the Dominican Republic–Central America Free Trade Agreement will create new jobs in the apparel sector and many other industries.

