About Michele Promaulayko

Michele Promaulayko is an award-winning print and digital editor. She is currently the Editorial-Director-at-Large for THE WELL and an advisor to several healthy lifestyle brands. Most recently, she was the Editor-in-Chief of Cosmopolitan, the largest women’s media brand in the world, and the Editorial Director of Hearst’s Young Women’s Group, which also includes Women’s Health and Seventeen.

A Former Editor of 'Cosmopolitan' On Her Secret to (Almost) Infinite Energy
Healthy Eating

A Former Editor of 'Cosmopolitan' On Her Secret to (Almost) Infinite Energy

You'll be trading sugar highs for a sweeter treat: Boosted stamina from the office to the bedroom.
