Michele Serro

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Founder, Doorsteps

Michele Serro is the founder and CEO of Doorsteps, which helps consumers make smart decisions about homeownership. Doorsteps was acquired by Move Inc. in May 2013. A former opera singer and design consultant, Serro is fascinated by finding human-centered ways to harness the Internet to support people through major life events. 

More From Michele Serro

Smart Design Connects the Dots
Design

Smart Design Connects the Dots

The best examples allow a consumer to coexist with a product or service in a seamless fashion.
5 min read
The Joy of Constraints in Business
Creativity

The Joy of Constraints in Business

Unleash more creativity by following guidelines for designing your company's product and taking in feedback.
4 min read
My Company Has a Jersey Accent: Branding With a Distinctive Voice
Branding

My Company Has a Jersey Accent: Branding With a Distinctive Voice

How your startup uses language to shape the customer experience says a lot about what it believes in.
4 min read
