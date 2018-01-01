Michele Serro is the founder and CEO of Doorsteps, which helps consumers make smart decisions about homeownership. Doorsteps was acquired by Move Inc. in May 2013. A former opera singer and design consultant, Serro is fascinated by finding human-centered ways to harness the Internet to support people through major life events.
Design
Smart Design Connects the Dots
The best examples allow a consumer to coexist with a product or service in a seamless fashion.
Creativity
The Joy of Constraints in Business
Unleash more creativity by following guidelines for designing your company's product and taking in feedback.
Branding
My Company Has a Jersey Accent: Branding With a Distinctive Voice
How your startup uses language to shape the customer experience says a lot about what it believes in.