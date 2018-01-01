Mike Kalis

Mike Kalis

Guest Writer
CEO of Marketplace Homes
Mike Kalis is the CEO of Marketplace Homes and one of Crain’s Detroit Business’s “Top 20 in Their 20s.” 

More From Mike Kalis

Thinking of Pursuing Greener Pastures? 3 Questions Entrepreneurs Should Ask Themselves Before Taking That Plunge
Career Change

Thinking of Pursuing Greener Pastures? 3 Questions Entrepreneurs Should Ask Themselves Before Taking That Plunge

Don't confuse boredom or fear with the need to move on. Instead, stay put, and make that old pasture green again.
5 min read
Outsourcing Is a Shortcut; Insourcing Is an Investment
Outsourcing

Outsourcing Is a Shortcut; Insourcing Is an Investment

On the surface, outsourcing seems like an ideal way to run a business. But 'insourcing' actually saves time and money and builds a lasting culture.
7 min read
3 Ways to Spread an 'Intrapreneurial' Spirit Throughout Your Company
Leadership

3 Ways to Spread an 'Intrapreneurial' Spirit Throughout Your Company

You can promote autonomy and creative thinking among your team members while still keeping a grip on the wheel.
6 min read
4 Types of Clients Your Growing Business Can't Afford to Work With
Difficult Clients

4 Types of Clients Your Growing Business Can't Afford to Work With

It may seem counter-intuitive, but firing certain types of paying customers could actually help your company grow.
6 min read
'Right Now' Beats 'Right Next Door': How to Win at Ecommerce
Ecommerce

'Right Now' Beats 'Right Next Door': How to Win at Ecommerce

Sure, shaking hands with every customer is charming in an "Andy Griffith" sort of way. But limiting yourself by excluding ecommerce could quash your business.
6 min read
Don't Be Afraid to Be the Biggest Fish Splashing Around in the Smallest Pond
Target Markets

Don't Be Afraid to Be the Biggest Fish Splashing Around in the Smallest Pond

Lots of markets are crowded. You're more likely to thrive in the one that's not.
4 min read
Thinking of Going National? Follow These 5 Tips.
Growth Strategies

Thinking of Going National? Follow These 5 Tips.

It's imperative to get your ducks in a row before taking your company from a local to a national market.
4 min read
Starting a Business Is Hard So Try Flipping One Instead
Growth Strategies

Starting a Business Is Hard So Try Flipping One Instead

It's often easier to fix a struggling company than it is to create one from scratch.
5 min read
