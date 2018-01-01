Mike Kalis

Career Change
Thinking of Pursuing Greener Pastures? 3 Questions Entrepreneurs Should Ask Themselves Before Taking That Plunge
Don't confuse boredom or fear with the need to move on. Instead, stay put, and make that old pasture green again.
Outsourcing
Outsourcing Is a Shortcut; Insourcing Is an Investment
On the surface, outsourcing seems like an ideal way to run a business. But 'insourcing' actually saves time and money and builds a lasting culture.
Leadership
3 Ways to Spread an 'Intrapreneurial' Spirit Throughout Your Company
You can promote autonomy and creative thinking among your team members while still keeping a grip on the wheel.
Difficult Clients
4 Types of Clients Your Growing Business Can't Afford to Work With
It may seem counter-intuitive, but firing certain types of paying customers could actually help your company grow.
Ecommerce
'Right Now' Beats 'Right Next Door': How to Win at Ecommerce
Sure, shaking hands with every customer is charming in an "Andy Griffith" sort of way. But limiting yourself by excluding ecommerce could quash your business.
Target Markets
Don't Be Afraid to Be the Biggest Fish Splashing Around in the Smallest Pond
Lots of markets are crowded. You're more likely to thrive in the one that's not.
Growth Strategies
Thinking of Going National? Follow These 5 Tips.
It's imperative to get your ducks in a row before taking your company from a local to a national market.
Starting a Business Is Hard So Try Flipping One Instead
It's often easier to fix a struggling company than it is to create one from scratch.