Mike Sowinski

CFO Consultants founder Mike Sowinski has managed financial operations for SMBs and Fortune 500 companies.

More From Mike Sowinski

How to Handle Large Changes in Sales Volume
Ready for Anything

The easiest way to wrest back control over a roller-coaster sales cycle is by managing the pricing of your products or services.
4 min read
'I'm Getting Divorced, and My Spouse Owns Part of My Company'
Divorce

Now what?
3 min read
How to Avoid 3 Common Budget Pitfalls
Finance

Income on the books but no cash in the bank? Here's how to avoid a cash crunch.
4 min read
How Much Inventory Does Your Company Need?
Finance

Several factors go into deciding how much inventory you need to stock. We take a look at the essential elements to consider.
3 min read
How to Know When You're Ready to Hire
Growth Strategies

The signs that your business is in need of additional staff and how to make it happen.
3 min read
