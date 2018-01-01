CFO Consultants founder Mike Sowinski has managed financial operations for SMBs and Fortune 500 companies.
Ready for Anything
How to Handle Large Changes in Sales Volume
The easiest way to wrest back control over a roller-coaster sales cycle is by managing the pricing of your products or services.
Finance
How to Avoid 3 Common Budget Pitfalls
Income on the books but no cash in the bank? Here's how to avoid a cash crunch.
Finance
How Much Inventory Does Your Company Need?
Several factors go into deciding how much inventory you need to stock. We take a look at the essential elements to consider.
Growth Strategies
How to Know When You're Ready to Hire
The signs that your business is in need of additional staff and how to make it happen.