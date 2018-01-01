Monica Mehta

Guest Writer
Author and Investor at Seventh Capital

Monica Mehta has spent the past 15 years investing in and advising hundreds of entrepreneurs. She is an investor at New York-based Seventh Capital and author of The Entrepreneurial Instinct (McGraw-Hill, Sept 2012). Read more at monicamehta.com.

More From Monica Mehta

How to Start a Business With Student Loans and Not Go Broke
Finance

How to Start a Business With Student Loans and Not Go Broke

Launching a business when you have thousands of dollars in debt is a tricky move. Here's what you should know before you take the leap.
5 min read
Why Our Brains Like Short-Term Goals
Goals

Why Our Brains Like Short-Term Goals

Put an end to failed New Year's resolutions. The key to accomplishing a grand vision is to work your way there with small, manageable goals.
5 min read
