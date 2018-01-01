Neal Dempsey

Neal Dempsey

Guest Writer
Managing Partner at Bay Partners
Neal Dempsey is the managing partner at Bay Partners, responsible for identifying entrepreneurs for investment. Bay’s 2006 vintage fund was ranked the No. 2 top performing fund by Pitch Book in 2014 .

A Bad Board of Directors Can Ruin Your Company -- Here's How to Make Sure It Doesn't Happen to You
Make sure advisors truly understand your vision and business and bring real value.
6 min read
If You Do Any of These 3 Things in Your Pitch, Investors Will Know You're Full of Hot Air
Avoid the dreaded "balloon pitch."
6 min read
Why I'm Not Impressed by Serial Entrepreneurs
If after 10 tries you still haven't gotten it right, it's time to reconsider the entrepreneur life.
6 min read
