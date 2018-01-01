Nicholas Carlson

What Industry Insiders Think of Marissa Mayer's $640 Million Deal for BrightRoll
Yahoo!

What Industry Insiders Think of Marissa Mayer's $640 Million Deal for BrightRoll

BrightRoll is a good company, but Yahoo could buy its competition for less money.
5 min read
Rap Genius Raises $40 Million and Changes Name to 'Genius.' But That's Not the Whole Story.
Growth Strategies

Rap Genius Raises $40 Million and Changes Name to 'Genius.' But That's Not the Whole Story.

An inside look at how the annotation startup is looking to rebrand after a string of controversial events that culminated in the firing of one of its co-founders.
15+ min read
The Story of Sequoia Capital's $6.4 Billion 'Revenge' on Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook

The Story of Sequoia Capital's $6.4 Billion 'Revenge' on Mark Zuckerberg

How the top venture capital firm had the last laugh -- all the way to the bank.
3 min read
The Real Reason Why Google Bought Nest for $3.2 Billion
Technology

The Real Reason Why Google Bought Nest for $3.2 Billion

Here's a hint: It has to do with things people do 'twice a day.'
2 min read
An Inside Look at Facebook Home
Marketing

An Inside Look at Facebook Home

Is it worth downloading? Here's what works and what doesn't.
3 min read
Online Advertising's $65 Billion Problem
Marketing

Online Advertising's $65 Billion Problem

Do-it-yourself web marketing options are cutting into the ad industry's bottom line.
2 min read
