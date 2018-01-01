Nicola Corzine

Nicola Corzine

Guest Writer
Executive Director, Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

Nicola Corzine serves as the executive director of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, a San Francisco-based non-profit organization designed to educate, innovate and connect aspiring and current entrepreneurs. As director, Corzine works closely with the Entrepreneurial Center’s president and board of directors to drive and implement program planning, fundraising and business operations.

Most recently, she served as deal manager for the Band of Angels, a position she began in 2004. She is also a partner in the 2009 Acorn fund, which includes investments in Practice Fusion, Niveus Medical, Materna, CrowdOptic and Flywheel, one of the biggest names in the ehailing industry and acquired companies, 100plus (acquired by Practice Fusion) and nScaled (acquired by Acronis). Previously, she was the founder and executive director of Financing Partners, an organization offering specific programs designed to help entrepreneurs and investors reach their mutual objectives. 

More From Nicola Corzine

5 Things I Didn't Know a Year Ago That Are Essential to Starting Anything 'Big'
Young Entrepreneurs

5 Things I Didn't Know a Year Ago That Are Essential to Starting Anything 'Big'

The director of Nasdaq's Entrepreneurial Center introduces us to five entrepreneurial leaders and their words of wisdom.
8 min read
