Paul Ihme

Guest Writer
President of Consulting Services at Soteria
Paul Ihme serves as president of consulting services at Soteria, a cyber security consulting firm based in Charleston, S.C. As a former hacker for the National Security Agency, Ihme leverages his expertise to keep businesses ahead of current and emerging security threats. His publications focus on providing businesses practical and actionable advice for improving their security and meeting their regulatory compliance requirements. 

More From Paul Ihme

4 Security Questions to Ask When Outsourcing IT Operations to Make Sure Your Business Isn't at Risk
Cybersecurity

4 Security Questions to Ask When Outsourcing IT Operations to Make Sure Your Business Isn't at Risk

Understanding the distinction between security and IT can save your business time and money
5 min read
