Perry Marshall and Thomas Meloche

Perry Marshall is the founder of Perry S. Marshall & Associates, a Chicago-based company that consults with online and brick-and-mortar companies on generating sales leads, web traffic, and maximizing advertising results. Thomas Meloche is the president of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Procuit Inc, a maker of educational software using the Facebook platform. Marshall and Meloche are co-authors of Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising: How to Access 600 Million Customers in 10 Minutes from Entrepreneur Press.
Marketing
Facebook Advertising: The Fundamentals for Small-Business Owners
Before you kick off your campaign, learn the basics of advertising on the social network.
Marketing
How Facebook Tools Can Revitalize Ad Campaigns
Tips to throw an event, announce a party or simply query your customers, all from your fan page.
Marketing
How to Build Facebook Fans to Drive Sales
Why collecting 'likes' is a potent and inexpensive way to promote your business.
Marketing
Is Your Website Ready for Facebook Advertising?
A well-designed landing page is critical to building customer relationships.
Marketing
Is Facebook Advertising for You?
Most businesses can benefit from some sort of Facebook advertising, but not every business should make a significant investment in it. Should you?
Ready for Anything
Facebook: Where Selling Meets Social
Facebook is the new town square, where people meet to socialize, and it offers both unique and familiar sales challenges.