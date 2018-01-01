Perry Marshall and Thomas Meloche

Perry Marshall and Thomas Meloche

Ultimate Guide to Facebook AdvertisingPerry Marshall is the founder of Perry S. Marshall & Associates, a Chicago-based company that consults with online and brick-and-mortar companies on generating sales leads, web traffic, and maximizing advertising results. Thomas Meloche is the president of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Procuit Inc, a maker of educational software using the Facebook platform. Marshall and Meloche are co-authors of Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising: How to Access 600 Million Customers in 10 Minutes from Entrepreneur Press.

More From Perry Marshall and Thomas Meloche

Facebook Advertising: The Fundamentals for Small-Business Owners
Marketing

Facebook Advertising: The Fundamentals for Small-Business Owners

Before you kick off your campaign, learn the basics of advertising on the social network.
5 min read
How Facebook Tools Can Revitalize Ad Campaigns
Marketing

How Facebook Tools Can Revitalize Ad Campaigns

Tips to throw an event, announce a party or simply query your customers, all from your fan page.
4 min read
How to Build Facebook Fans to Drive Sales
Marketing

How to Build Facebook Fans to Drive Sales

Why collecting 'likes' is a potent and inexpensive way to promote your business.
5 min read
Is Your Website Ready for Facebook Advertising?
Marketing

Is Your Website Ready for Facebook Advertising?

A well-designed landing page is critical to building customer relationships.
5 min read
Is Facebook Advertising for You?
Marketing

Is Facebook Advertising for You?

Most businesses can benefit from some sort of Facebook advertising, but not every business should make a significant investment in it. Should you?
5 min read
Facebook: Where Selling Meets Social
Ready for Anything

Facebook: Where Selling Meets Social

Facebook is the new town square, where people meet to socialize, and it offers both unique and familiar sales challenges.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.