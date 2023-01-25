Peter Coppinger
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder and CEO of Teamwork.com
Peter Coppinger is the CEO and Co-Founder of Teamwork.com, the leading project management platform built for agencies and businesses that do client work. A thought leader in the agency space, Peter is on a mission to help client work teams get more efficient, organized, profitable and happy.
5 Ways You Should Be Using Technology to Unlock Growth (and Stay Afloat) This Year
For agencies in 2023, there's no shortcut to working hard — but with smart systems and processes in place, you at least have a chance to spend your time on the activities that have the potential to move the needle and, as a result, move you into the next stage of growth.