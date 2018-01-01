Pini Yakuel

Pini Yakuel

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of Optimove
Pini Yakuel is founder and CEO of Optimove. Hundreds of brands use his company’s software and services to orchestrate and automate highly-effective personalized CRM.

More From Pini Yakuel

My Company Cut Down on Emails by 30 Percent With This Simple Hack
Communication Strategies

My Company Cut Down on Emails by 30 Percent With This Simple Hack

As we grew, communication via email, video calls, Slack and IM became overwhelming, and I knew we needed a new model for information sharing.
4 min read
'Starbucks Rewards' and the Failure of Today's Loyalty Programs
Loyalty Programs

'Starbucks Rewards' and the Failure of Today's Loyalty Programs

A personalized business approach rewards customers and enhances engagement across the customer base.
4 min read
Is Amazon's First Brick-and-Mortar Bookstore the Future of Retail?
Retail Businesses

Is Amazon's First Brick-and-Mortar Bookstore the Future of Retail?

The online retail giant opened its first physical bookstore this past November, and the rest of the retail world should be paying attention.
5 min read
Why Some Countries Are More Innovative Than Others
Innovation

Why Some Countries Are More Innovative Than Others

The United States and Israel, believe it or not, lead the world in patents and startups.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.