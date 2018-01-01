Pini Yakuel

Communication Strategies
My Company Cut Down on Emails by 30 Percent With This Simple Hack
As we grew, communication via email, video calls, Slack and IM became overwhelming, and I knew we needed a new model for information sharing.
Loyalty Programs
'Starbucks Rewards' and the Failure of Today's Loyalty Programs
A personalized business approach rewards customers and enhances engagement across the customer base.
Retail Businesses
Is Amazon's First Brick-and-Mortar Bookstore the Future of Retail?
The online retail giant opened its first physical bookstore this past November, and the rest of the retail world should be paying attention.
Innovation
Why Some Countries Are More Innovative Than Others
The United States and Israel, believe it or not, lead the world in patents and startups.