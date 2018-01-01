Ran Avrahamy

Ran Avrahamy

Guest Writer
Head of Marketing at AppsFlyer.com

Ran Avrahamy is the head of marketing at AppsFlyer.com, a platform for mobile attribution analytics. Before joining AppsFlyer, Avrahamy co-founded Scringo, empowering mobile apps with social and communication capabilities, and worked in various marketing and business development roles, helping startups grow.

More From Ran Avrahamy

4 Ways to Use Mobile to Skyrocket Sales
Ready for Anything

4 Ways to Use Mobile to Skyrocket Sales

There are powerful mobile tools for sales reps, yet only a minority of reps are taking advantage of what is, literally, at hand.
7 min read
5 Marketing Trends That Didn't Go Well in 2014
Mobile Marketing

5 Marketing Trends That Didn't Go Well in 2014

Ditch these flops as we head into the new year.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.