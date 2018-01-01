Rebekah Epstein is the founder of fifteen media, an agency that works exclusively with PR firms to streamline media relations in a digital era. She specializes in representing technology, health care, business and lifestyle companies.
Public Relations
Strategic Tips for Writing Contributed Articles
PR firms need to do a better job of educating clients about what's required of them in the age of the Internet.
Project Grow
4 Things I've Learned While Planning a New Business That's a Passion Project
Er, calm down and take it easy, an entrepreneur reminds herself. Not everyone will understand a novel concept from Day 1.
Finances
4 Ways to Lessen the Pressure on Your Wallet
Sometimes a solution is counterintuitive: Your fledgling business can save money by spending sums up front.
Leadership Qualities
4 Select Leadership Lessons from the Spurs
Whether it's playing hoops or earning business, these key practices stand out.
Project Grow
Why It Is Important to Teach Girls About Entrepreneurship
The founder of Glamtrepreneur talks about instilling the business bug at an early age.
Ready for Anything
Want to Be Successful? Stick to a Schedule.
Figuring out how to effectively allocate the 24 hours in a day can be one of the most challenging tasks of a business owner.
Conferences
Staging the Anti-Conference That Will Pull in Young Entrepreneurs
A confab that drew lots of youthful women in business provides lessons on how to tailor your event to attract millennials.
Branding
From Mundane to Sublime: Turning Ordinary Items Into Must-Haves
What entrepreneurs can learn about the rebranding of a beach towel into a trendy fashion accessory.
Negotiating
4 Ways to Negotiate Your Way to a 'Yes'
Business owners who work for themselves must learn fairly quickly how to negotiate for optimal terms.
Starting a Business
Key to a Successful Business? Simplify, Simplify AND Simplify.
Often entrepreneurs looking to scale a business end up making their ventures too complicated, resulting in a once successful company going down the drain. Here are a few insights on the importance of keeping it simple.
Project Grow
Petrified of Public Speaking? Keep These Tips and Your Audience's Fears in Mind
Learn to vanquish the anxiety that arises before a presentation. Provide valuable real-life examples and don't forget the takeaway points.
Branding
How This Startup's Focus on Personal Touch Helped It Thrive
Online personal style service Stitch Fix builds loyalty by really knowing its customers.
Women Entrepreneurs
'Visible and Engaged': Women on Breaking Into the Tech Industry
There is still a staggering low number of female founders in the tech industry. Here is some advice on how ladies can get started.
SXSW
Great Ways to Network at SXSW
Events help attendees get acquainted with Austin and each other.
Finance
How Much Should I Charge Clients?
Pricing can be difficult. Here are some things to consider to make it easier.