Rebekah Epstein

Guest Writer
Founder and Publicist, Fifteen Media

Rebekah Epstein is the founder of fifteen media, an agency that works exclusively with PR firms to streamline media relations in a digital era. She specializes in representing technology, health care, business and lifestyle companies.

Strategic Tips for Writing Contributed Articles
Public Relations

PR firms need to do a better job of educating clients about what's required of them in the age of the Internet.
6 min read
4 Things I've Learned While Planning a New Business That's a Passion Project
Project Grow

Er, calm down and take it easy, an entrepreneur reminds herself. Not everyone will understand a novel concept from Day 1.
4 min read
4 Ways to Lessen the Pressure on Your Wallet
Finances

Sometimes a solution is counterintuitive: Your fledgling business can save money by spending sums up front.
4 min read
4 Select Leadership Lessons from the Spurs
Leadership Qualities

Whether it's playing hoops or earning business, these key practices stand out.
4 min read
Why It Is Important to Teach Girls About Entrepreneurship
Project Grow

The founder of Glamtrepreneur talks about instilling the business bug at an early age.
5 min read
Want to Be Successful? Stick to a Schedule.
Ready for Anything

Figuring out how to effectively allocate the 24 hours in a day can be one of the most challenging tasks of a business owner.
5 min read
Staging the Anti-Conference That Will Pull in Young Entrepreneurs
Conferences

A confab that drew lots of youthful women in business provides lessons on how to tailor your event to attract millennials.
5 min read
From Mundane to Sublime: Turning Ordinary Items Into Must-Haves
Branding

What entrepreneurs can learn about the rebranding of a beach towel into a trendy fashion accessory.
5 min read
4 Ways to Negotiate Your Way to a 'Yes'
Negotiating

Business owners who work for themselves must learn fairly quickly how to negotiate for optimal terms.
3 min read
Key to a Successful Business? Simplify, Simplify AND Simplify.
Starting a Business

Often entrepreneurs looking to scale a business end up making their ventures too complicated, resulting in a once successful company going down the drain. Here are a few insights on the importance of keeping it simple.
3 min read
Petrified of Public Speaking? Keep These Tips and Your Audience's Fears in Mind
Project Grow

Learn to vanquish the anxiety that arises before a presentation. Provide valuable real-life examples and don't forget the takeaway points.
4 min read
How This Startup's Focus on Personal Touch Helped It Thrive
Branding

Online personal style service Stitch Fix builds loyalty by really knowing its customers.
4 min read
'Visible and Engaged': Women on Breaking Into the Tech Industry
Women Entrepreneurs

There is still a staggering low number of female founders in the tech industry. Here is some advice on how ladies can get started.
4 min read
Great Ways to Network at SXSW
SXSW

Events help attendees get acquainted with Austin and each other.
3 min read
How Much Should I Charge Clients?
Finance

Pricing can be difficult. Here are some things to consider to make it easier.
4 min read
