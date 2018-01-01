Richard Sarkis

Richard Sarkis

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO, Reonomy
Since co-founding Reonomy in 2013, Richard Sarkis has led the company through a national launch and been instrumental in raising nearly $40 million in venture capital.

More From Richard Sarkis

Crowdfunding Is Lowering Barriers to Commercial Real Estate Investment. Here's How to Get the Most From It.
Commercial Real Estate

Crowdfunding Is Lowering Barriers to Commercial Real Estate Investment. Here's How to Get the Most From It.

With greater access comes a greater need for in-depth market insight.
5 min read
Rapid Startup Growth in These 4 Cities Has Led to Big Changes in Commercial Real Estate
Real Estate

Rapid Startup Growth in These 4 Cities Has Led to Big Changes in Commercial Real Estate

Here's an inside look at four commercial real estate markets that are ready to explode.
6 min read
From 320,000 Properties to 47 Million: What I Learned From Successfully Scaling a National Commercial Real Estate Data Platform
Scaling

From 320,000 Properties to 47 Million: What I Learned From Successfully Scaling a National Commercial Real Estate Data Platform

So you've transformed your big idea into big business. But are you positioned for long-term, scalable success?
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.