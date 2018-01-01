Richard Thompson

Richard Thompson is a founding member and sales director at IT firm Central Technology. Having trained as an on-site engineer, Richard has a theoretical and practical technical knowledge of networks and servers and a business user’s expectation of IT systems. He’s written for various publications including The Huffington Post, IT donut and IT Manager Daily.

Seriously, It's Really Time to Upgrade From Windows XP
Seriously, It's Really Time to Upgrade From Windows XP

If you're still using Microsoft's old operating system after it ceases support, you'll be more vulnerable to viruses, hacks and other issues.
