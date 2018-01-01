Richard Walters

Richard Walters

Guest Writer
SVP of Security Products at Intermedia

Richard Walters currently serves as Senior Vice President of Security Products of Intermedia.net, Inc. He has spent 20 plus years in IT, of which over 15 years in C-level positions focused on information security. He has in-depth knowledge of operating system and database security, intrusion detection systems, identity and access management, and cloud and mobile security.

More From Richard Walters

7 Habits of Highly Hackable Employees
Cybersecurity

7 Habits of Highly Hackable Employees

Workers who commit these high-risk behaviors probably don't realize they're jeopardizing the company's security.
7 min read
5 Wacky Ways We May Soon Verify Our Identities
Technology

5 Wacky Ways We May Soon Verify Our Identities

Need to unlock your phone? Put it close enough to your skin so it can smell you.
6 min read
Is Paying up the Only Response to Ransomware?
ransomeware

Is Paying up the Only Response to Ransomware?

Imagine walking into your office to find a padlock on your computer. Here's how to fight back.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.