Rob Hull

Guest Writer
Founder and Chairman of Adaptive Insights

Robert S. Hull is founder and chairman of Adaptive Insights, an easy to use SaaS-based solution for corporate performance management. Prior to founding Adaptive Insights, Hull served as CEO of ChemTracker and as CFO for a number of market-leading software companies, including LoopNet and Risk Management Solutions. He has been an active part of SaaS companies for nearly 15 years and is a frequent speaker on corporate performance management, entrepreneurship, and SaaS. Hull has a BA in Economics from Stanford University.

