Rod Nichols

Rod Nichols has been involved in the network marketing industry since 1979 as a consultant, trainer and author. His articles, bi-monthly newsletter and books can be found at his website, www.RodNichols.com.

More From Rod Nichols

Marketing Through Home Parties
Franchises

Marketing Through Home Parties

Take the low-tech, high-touch route to network marketing with these tips for throwing successful home product parties.
4 min read
Network Marketing Online
Franchises

Network Marketing Online

Want to reach a nearly unlimited pool of prospects? Take your business online.
4 min read
Prospecting for Network Marketing Diamonds
Franchises

Prospecting for Network Marketing Diamonds

Learn how to recognize, interest and attract the people who will become your biggest sellers.
5 min read
Multi-level Marketing Master Tips
Franchises

Multi-level Marketing Master Tips

Learn the secrets of MLM experts so you can follow in their footsteps.
5 min read
How to Choose the Right Company
Franchises

How to Choose the Right Company

Don't just go on referrals, research networking marketing companies to find one that's right for you.
4 min read
Network Marketing: Answers to Your Top 5 Questions
Franchises

Network Marketing: Answers to Your Top 5 Questions

Our expert explains the most common myths about this misunderstood business.
3 min read
Deciding if Network Marketing is Right for You
Franchises

Deciding if Network Marketing is Right for You

Want to work from home on your spare time? Then network marketing may be the business you're looking for.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.