Roxanne Joyal
How Women-Owned Businesses Can Set Themselves Apart From the Competition By Taking This One Simple Step
Despite progress in gender equality among most sectors of society, women-owned businesses still face unique challenges in the marketplace. One way to try and overcome these obstacles is through customer-facing business certifications. These independent, third-party evaluations can play a big role in boosting your credibility with potential lenders and customers alike.