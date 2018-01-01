Roy Raanani

Lessons
3 Takeaways from Conor McGregor's Loss to Floyd Mayweather
Five years ago McGregor was collecting welfare, now he has earned $100 million and global respect.
Success and Failures
Entrepreneurs Should Watch the Mayweather-McGregor Fight, But Not Just to See Who Wins
Business is mostly selling. Selling is mostly getting told "no.'' How you deal with it is what makes you a winner.
Ready for Anything
3 Traits High Performing Sales Reps Have That Average Sales Reps Don't
A deep analysis reveals what you might have guessed -- the people who are really good at sales are really good listeners.