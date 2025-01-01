Ryan Brinkhurst

Ryan Brinkhurst is the founder and CEO of Beautifi, a fintech platform that connects clinics with patients to enhance the discovery and affordability of elective medical procedures. He has a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Fundraising

Raising Capital? Follow These 3 Rules for Building Strategic Investor Partnerships

Here are three rules for getting much more than just cash out of a funding round.

