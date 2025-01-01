Sahil Bloom
Sahil Bloom is an inspirational writer and content creator, and author of the book The 5 Types of Wealth. He captivates millions of people every week through his insights and biweekly newsletter, The Curiosity Chronicle. Bloom is a successful entrepreneur, owner of SRB Holdings, and the managing partner of SRB Ventures, an early-stage investment fund. Bloom graduated from Stanford University with an MA in public policy and a BA in economics and sociology.
The Most Successful People Take A "Think Day". Here's How It Could Change Your Life
Bill Gates did a version of it. You should too. It will help improve your focus and creativity.