Sanjay Castelino

Sanjay Castelino

Guest Writer
VP of Marketing at Spiceworks
Sanjay Castelino is vice president of marketing at Spiceworks, a network where millions of IT professionals freely connect with each other and thousands of technology brands.

More From Sanjay Castelino

3 Ways to Avoid Creepy Marketing Practices and Build Trust With Your Customers
Online Marketing

3 Ways to Avoid Creepy Marketing Practices and Build Trust With Your Customers

Sometimes, too much personalization in marketing can feel a bit creepy.
5 min read
AI Still Can't Create the Perfect Marketing Campaign for You
Artificial Intelligence

AI Still Can't Create the Perfect Marketing Campaign for You

Gathering data and processing purchase signals is one thing, understanding context is another.
5 min read
3 Crucial Tips to Undergo a Brand Facelift and Make the Changes Stick
Rebranding

3 Crucial Tips to Undergo a Brand Facelift and Make the Changes Stick

Why it's so much more than updating a logo and design elements.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.