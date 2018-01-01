Seth Bailey

Seth Bailey

Guest Writer
Chief Strategy Officer of iTOK
Seth Bailey is iTOK’s Chief Strategy Officer and has more than 18 years of entrepreneurial and leadership experience.

4 Ways to Extend Customer Service Beyond Your 1-800-Number
Customer Service

4 Ways to Extend Customer Service Beyond Your 1-800-Number

To fine-tune your customer service, cultivate loyalty with a relationship-building approach that transcends single interactions.
4 min read
How Customer Service Reps Should Answer The 3 Most Common Questions
Customer Service

How Customer Service Reps Should Answer The 3 Most Common Questions

In spite of the popularity of online shopping, most people still prefer talking to a live customer representative when they have questions or complaints.
3 min read
5 Ways to Improve Customer Service for Seniors
Customer Service

5 Ways to Improve Customer Service for Seniors

Tailoring your customer support to seniors' unique needs will help you build customer loyalty and position your business for success as the demographic continues to grow and change.
3 min read
The 4 Secrets to Achieving Customer Loyalty
Customer Loyalty

The 4 Secrets to Achieving Customer Loyalty

Every business wants loyal customers, yet we often forget how crucial relationships are to our success.
3 min read
