Sharon Wienbar

Guest Writer
Venture Partner, Scale Venture Partners

Sharon Wienbar is a partner at Scale Venture Partners, a San Francisco-based venture firm investing in tech companies. Some of the firm's investments include Box, DocuSign, BeachMint, Everyday Health and Vitrue.

4 Ways to Scale and Capture Your 'Unicorn' Horn
Scaling

4 Ways to Scale and Capture Your 'Unicorn' Horn

Survivability is thrivability. Here are the moves that will get you there.
8 min read
Fly or Die: 4 Questions to Ask Before Your Startup Scales Up
Scalability

Fly or Die: 4 Questions to Ask Before Your Startup Scales Up

There are four areas you have look into to see if you're ready to scale. If not, you risk losing it all.
6 min read
Making Sense Out of Cents: Determining Employee Compensation
Growth Strategies

Making Sense Out of Cents: Determining Employee Compensation

For companies that have received outside funding and are looking to scale, determining employee compensation can be a challenge. Here we offer a few pointers on how to get it done right.
4 min read
4 Things Investors Need to Know About Your Startup
Starting a Business

4 Things Investors Need to Know About Your Startup

Be prepared to communicate these points, and you'll be speaking your investor's language.
4 min read
Your Secret Decoder Ring for VC Speak
Finance

Your Secret Decoder Ring for VC Speak

Venture capitalist Sharon Wienbar gives us the skinny on what kind of questions VCs ask and why they ask them.
4 min read
The Race to Scale: How Fast Should You Accelerate?
Growth Strategies

The Race to Scale: How Fast Should You Accelerate?

Knowing when to grow your startup can be a bit of a mystery. Sharon Wienber of Scale Venture Partners clues us in on when to scale.
4 min read
