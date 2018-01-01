Shaun McConnon

Shaun McConnon

Guest Writer
Executive Chairman of the Board of BitSight
Shaun McConnon is executive chairman of the board of BitSight, a security ratings company. McConnon is an industry veteran who has successfully guided technology companies as CEO through IPOs and acquisition (e.g. Q1 Labs/IBM, Okena/Cisco) and built over a billion dollars of shareholder value.

More From Shaun McConnon

After 50 Years in the Tech World, I've Found These Are the Most Important Leadership Lessons for Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs
Lessons

After 50 Years in the Tech World, I've Found These Are the Most Important Leadership Lessons for Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs

Here are three tips for entrepreneurs as they build and lead their business for long-term success.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.