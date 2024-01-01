Shavaun Christian
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Creative Director
Shavaun Christian is the creative lead at Essy & Jo, a branding agency for future-minded entrepreneurs and enterprises, and founder of the award-winning sensory candle brand Spoken Flames. As a seasoned ad professional, she lends her global client experience to help elevate brands through design.
Latest
Employee Experience & Recruiting
5 Secrets to Building Your Super Team of Remote Freelancers — and How to Retain Them
Advancements in digital talent platforms grant you access to a global pool of freelance talent. Here's how to find the right fit and save five times the resources and effort in keeping them.