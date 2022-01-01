Signing out of account, Standby...
Shaan Rais
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
NIL Expert, Branding & Leadership Coach and Strategist
Shaan Rais is an NIL expert, brand strategist & leadership development coach for athletes, celebrities, executives & entrepreneurs. During Covid-19, he was able to build, grow and scale his coaching and consulting firm to multiple 6 figures in less than 90 days, and 7 figures in less than 2 years.
What Colors Should You Use For Your Personal Brand? (and Why It Matters)
When it comes to personal branding, the right colors have the power to attract clients and opportunities, while the wrong colors can do the exact opposite.
