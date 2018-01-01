Sheelah Kolhatkar

More From Sheelah Kolhatkar

The Girl Next Door

The Girl Next Door

Christie Hefner, the CEO of Playboy Enterprises-the magazine, television, internet, and casino empire-on defending a brand that's under siege, getting into politics, and why she'll never wear the Playboy bunny.
5 min read
"I'm Not an Idiot, You Know?"

"I'm Not an Idiot, You Know?"

Katie Couric talks about the future of the network newscast. (Hint: It's not on TV.)
7 min read
Mayor Bloomberg's Delicate Condition

Mayor Bloomberg's Delicate Condition

The company that bears this billionaire politician's name is facing a suit charging it with discrimination against pregnant workers.
7 min read
Wall Street's Most Powerful Woman

Wall Street's Most Powerful Woman

And why she might not rise higher than Lehman's C.F.O.
11 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.