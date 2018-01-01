Sheena Tahilramani is a co-founder of 7 Second Strategies, a public relations firm based in Pasadena, Calif. She is a graduate of the Tory Burch Foundation Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program for early-stage, women-owned businesses.
Tweeting With the Enemy -- 3 Tips for Interacting With Competitors on Social Media
Turning a blind eye to the actions of industry rivals is a great way to be caught off guard. You'll miss out on valuable insights that can help your company thrive.
Public Relations
7 Favorite PR Wins to Inspire Your Startup to Score Serious Buzz
In the age of social media, the best publicity stunt reverberates with many echoes.
Business Etiquette
The Entrepreneur's Secret Handbook of the Favor Economy
That other currency of business, whereby you exchange good will for good deeds needs to be handled oh so delicately.
Growth Strategies
Scale or Fail? Don't Overlook These Keys to Exponential Growth.
With a well-defined culture, a solid plan and a dedicated officer presiding over strategy, companies can pull ahead of the competition.