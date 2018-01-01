Sheena Tahilramani

Sheena Tahilramani

Guest Writer
Co-Founder, 7 Second Strategies

Sheena Tahilramani is a co-founder of 7 Second Strategies, a public relations firm based in Pasadena, Calif. She is a graduate of the Tory Burch Foundation Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program for early-stage, women-owned businesses.  

More From Sheena Tahilramani

Tweeting With the Enemy -- 3 Tips for Interacting With Competitors on Social Media
Twitter

Tweeting With the Enemy -- 3 Tips for Interacting With Competitors on Social Media

Turning a blind eye to the actions of industry rivals is a great way to be caught off guard. You'll miss out on valuable insights that can help your company thrive.
4 min read
7 Favorite PR Wins to Inspire Your Startup to Score Serious Buzz
Public Relations

7 Favorite PR Wins to Inspire Your Startup to Score Serious Buzz

In the age of social media, the best publicity stunt reverberates with many echoes.
6 min read
The Entrepreneur's Secret Handbook of the Favor Economy
Business Etiquette

The Entrepreneur's Secret Handbook of the Favor Economy

That other currency of business, whereby you exchange good will for good deeds needs to be handled oh so delicately.
4 min read
Scale or Fail? Don't Overlook These Keys to Exponential Growth.
Growth Strategies

Scale or Fail? Don't Overlook These Keys to Exponential Growth.

With a well-defined culture, a solid plan and a dedicated officer presiding over strategy, companies can pull ahead of the competition.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.