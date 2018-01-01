Stacey Higginbotham

Internet of Things
This Company Wants to Build a Nationwide Wireless Network for the Internet of Things
Ingenu is being backed by several big names in the wireless industry.
Internet of Things
How This Connected Refrigerator Could Put Your Passwords at Risk
If you have Samsung smart fridge, hackers could find a way into your Gmail login information through your Wi-Fi network.
Money Mistakes
Ben Kaufman's Quirky Is Officially Out of Money
The co-founder and CEO says he needs to find funds fast. His team is 'working to figure things out.'
Far Out Tech
Google's Projects Jacquard and Soli Make Fabric That's Interactive
Google's new Advanced Technology and Projects group efforts aim to make wearables that are kind of like touch screens.
Connected home
Apple Delays HomeKit Launch
The tech giant's connected home platform will likely arrive in early fall, rather than early summer.