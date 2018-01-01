Starr Hall is a social media strategist, international author and speaker and Associate Partner- Search & Media with Level, A Rosetta Company
www.StarrHall.com
Social Media Tips for Professionals
Top strategies on how to use social media for financial planners, real-estate agents and attorneys.
Ready for Anything
How to Ask for Business on Facebook, Twitter
Learn the social etiquette of asking for business in the new social media world.
How to Build a Fan-Worthy Facebook Page
Five steps to improve your branding power on the social network.
How Small-Business Owners Can Cast a Social Safety Net
We look at six tools that can help protect your company's social-media contacts and content.
Seven Tips for Marketing a Business with Video
When creating videos for marketing purposes, keep this advice in mind.
How Do I Cut Through the Noise on Social Media?
Starr Hall on how to identify and research your target audience on social sites.
The Top Five Social Media Mistakes
Sure you're marketing with Twitter and Facebook, but are you doing it well? Here are the most common traps you might be falling into.
Five Ways You Can Get Started With QR Code Marketing
Quick response codes are getting a lot of positive buzz these days. Can they bring some to your business?
Five Ways to Use Twitter for Marketing That You Might Not Know About
With a little strategy, Twitter can boost your connections and website traffic.
10 Social Media Trends for 2011
How to leverage the latest trends, from location-based marketing to new video platforms and text campaigns.
Three Ways to Connect with Online Influencers
How to find the right social-media contacts to help market your business.
Secrets of Crafting a Top-Notch Online Video
Heed these tips and you'll boost SEO and connect with more customers.
Launch an E-mail Marketing Campaign in 7 Steps
E-newsletters remain an effective tool for deepening relationships.
Seven Ways to Convert Online Contacts Into Sales
Ditch the pitch and push internet conversations into profitable territory without alienating customers.
Facebook vs. Google
Which can better target your audience: the world's most popular social site or the search giant?