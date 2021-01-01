Signing out of account, Standby...
Stephen Galligan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO
Steve Galligan is CEO and co-founder of Integrated Digital Strategies. IDS is a digital-marketing company focused on franchising. For the last four consecutive years, IDS has been at the top of Entrepreneur Magazine's ranking as a leading supplier serving the franchise community.
Follow Stephen Galligan on Social
Latest
Can't Rush a Good Thing: Effective Franchise Digital Marketing Takes Time
There are real advantages to giving your marketing the time it truly takes to provide a strong ROI.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Sean Miller
CEO and co-founder of Griot
-
Ben McLellan
Founder of Ethical Scaling
-
Krishna Athal
CEO of National Aviation Academy (India)
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Daniel Todd
Founder and CEO of Influence Mobile
-
Esther Kestenbaum Prozan
President of Ruby Has Fulfillment
-
Katie Murphy
Founder & CEO of Expansion Group