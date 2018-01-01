Steve Mariotti

Steve Mariotti is the founder of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship and he’s dedicated his life to helping low-income children learn how to launch and grow a business. In 1982, Mariotti left his corporate job to become a special education teacher in some of the poorest neighborhoods in New York City. Since the organization’s inception in 1987, NFTE has helped more than 450,000 inner-city youngsters in 21 states learn how to run a business through entrepreneurship training courses and educational programs.

6 Tips for Crafting a Killer Business Name
Starting a Business

6 Tips for Crafting a Killer Business Name

Social entrepreneur and educator Steve Mariotti on why naming your business is one of the most important decisions you'll make.
3 min read
Save or Pay Off Debt? How to Weigh Your Options
Starting a Business

Save or Pay Off Debt? How to Weigh Your Options

Social entrepreneur and educator Steve Mariotti on the importance of a thorough analysis when it comes to your startup's finances.
3 min read
4 Tips for Creating an Exit Strategy for Your Startup
Starting a Business

4 Tips for Creating an Exit Strategy for Your Startup

Social entrepreneur and educator Steve Mariotti on the importance of forecasting your long-term plans from the start.
3 min read
