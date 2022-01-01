Subash Alias

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO of Missouri Partnership

Subash Alias is the CEO of Missouri Partnership. He has been with Missouri Partnership, a public-private economic development organization, since 2011. He focuses on supporting companies’ site selection needs when the time is right to look at Missouri.

https://www.missouripartnership.com/

3 Ways to Fill Your Talent Pipeline as Tech Workers Ditch the Coasts

As more companies commit to remote or hybrid workforces, employees in expensive coastal cities are moving to the Midwest and similar places where their salaries go further.

